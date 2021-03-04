 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News