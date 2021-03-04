Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.