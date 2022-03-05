For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
