Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.