 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News