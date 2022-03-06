Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
