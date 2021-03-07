This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
