Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.