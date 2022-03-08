Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 7 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.