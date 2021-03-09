Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.