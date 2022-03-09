Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 7F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.