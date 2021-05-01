North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
