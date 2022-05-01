May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.