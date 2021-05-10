North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
