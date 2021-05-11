May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.