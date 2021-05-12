North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. North Platte folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
