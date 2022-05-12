May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Clear. Windy early. Low 47F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.