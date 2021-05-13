North Platte's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
