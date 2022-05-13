 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

