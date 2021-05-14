 Skip to main content
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

