Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in central and eastern Nebraska today, but greater threat for Thursday
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the latest on the severe threats and timing.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps what happened Thursday in central and eastern Nebraska, discusses our brief dry stretch, and looks ahead to our next cold front Sunday in our latest forecast.
Many areas of eastern Nebraska are in an enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday night.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.