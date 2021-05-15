May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.