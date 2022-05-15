May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Clear. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.