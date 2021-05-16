 Skip to main content
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

