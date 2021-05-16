This evening in North Platte: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
