May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

