May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.