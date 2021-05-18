North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
