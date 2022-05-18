For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely this evening for many across Nebraska with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of southeastern Nebraska until midnight. Hail and damaging wind are expected in spots. Full details and the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Most will stay dry Monday, but as a cold front moves into Nebraska, rain is looking more likely for Tuesday. Some storms could be severe. A look at the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms today, but a better chance of rain and possibly record breaking heat Thursday
Wednesday will be much quieter across Nebraska than Tuesday, but the lull may not last long. Another cold front is on the way. Very warm ahead of it and storms behind it. Here's your updated forecast.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps what happened Thursday in central and eastern Nebraska, discusses our brief dry stretch, and looks ahead to our next cold front Sunday in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in central and eastern Nebraska today, but greater threat for Thursday
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the latest on the severe threats and timing.
Many areas of eastern Nebraska are in an enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday night.