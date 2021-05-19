North Platte's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
