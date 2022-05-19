North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low near 45F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
