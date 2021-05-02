May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.