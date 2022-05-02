This evening's outlook for North Platte: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
