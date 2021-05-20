For the drive home in North Platte: Generally fair. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
