May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

