May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph.