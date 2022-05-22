 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

