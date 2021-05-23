May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.