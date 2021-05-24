This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
