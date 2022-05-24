For the drive home in North Platte: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
