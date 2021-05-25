For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
