This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
