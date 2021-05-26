May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.