May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

