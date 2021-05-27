This evening in North Platte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds S…
For the drive home in North Platte: Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low around 65F. Winds …
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
For the drive home in North Platte: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tues…
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day t…
North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will…
North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mi…
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in th…