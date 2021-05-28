North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
