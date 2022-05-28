 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Mainly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

