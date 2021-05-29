May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.