This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
