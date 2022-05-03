Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
