This evening in North Platte: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
