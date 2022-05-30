Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's temperature in North Platte will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
