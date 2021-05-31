 Skip to main content
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

