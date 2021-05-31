For the drive home in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds S…
For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is f…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in North Platte. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in North Platte. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tod…
For the drive home in North Platte: Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low around 65F. Winds …
For the drive home in North Platte: Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in North Platte. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. …