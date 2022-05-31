 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

